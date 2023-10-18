Quilt display helps raise funds for LVGH Auxiliary

Dozens of amazing quilted products were on display at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fort Frances on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, 2023 as the Cabin Country Quilt Guild and La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary joined up forces for a special fundraiser.

Quilts and other quilted items donated by the guild were hung up for display all over the church, allowing visitors to peruse at their leisure, taking in the artistry, colours and skill of the quilters. Quilts ranged from large to small, and featured patterns, shapes, items and whole scenes created entirely within the bounds of the quilts. Some quilts were simple, others intricate, but all of them showed off a love for the craft and the skills required to create them.

While quilting was the overall theme of the event, it also featured a display table set up by Betty’;s of Fort Frances, who also helped put on and sponsor the event. Visitors to their table were able to take in a demonstration of some of the store’s machines, as well as a brief history of some of the sewing products the store has carried over the years. A raffle draw that featured a new sewing machine was also a prominent draw for the event.

Not to be outdone by a raffle, the event also had the expected pastimes of an Auxiliary function, namely a penny table and silent auction, as well as a bake sale. Auxiliary member Marnie Cumming noted that while they hadn’t planned on the event being a traditional tea, there were still refreshments on offer for those looking to take a quick sit-down from appreciating quilts.

The La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary has been supporting healthcare in Fort Frances for more than 70 years, and has donated more than $1.6-million dollars to the hospital in that time.