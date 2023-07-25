Quest for the Best a huge success

Quest for the Best 2023 is a wrap, and organizers have said it was the highest attended show on record.

Local talent took to the stage, and offered up an amazing show, full of variety and talent.

“The show the performers put on was nothing short of amazing!” said organizers.

Here are this year’s Quest for the best winners:

Ken Kellar – Grand Prize Winner

Dave Miller- Runner Up

Damien Hunt-Second Place – Set #1

Heather Newman – Second Place – Set #2

Ken Kellar – People’s Choice-Set #1

Adrian Indian – People’s Choice – Set #2

Don Zucciatti – Rookie Award

Stacie Steinberg – Dark Horse Award

Jordan Fournier – Band’s Choice Award

Adrian Indian – Show Stopper Award – amazing skills on the guitar