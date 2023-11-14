Purple Scrunchie Fundraiser running this week at Curvy Chick

$5 from every scrunchie sale will support the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope

As November marks Women Abuse Prevention Month in Ontario, a local business is once again stepping up to hold a fundraiser to support women in need.

Beginning yesterday, Monday, November 13, 2023, and running until this Friday, November 17, 2023, Curvy Chick Boutique in downtown Fort Frances will be holding a special Purple Scrunchie fundraiser that will directly benefit women who have escaped dangerous situations and need help in getting back on their feet by donating $5 from every purple scrunchie sold in store or online to the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope.

Curvy Chick owner Jennifer Horton, along with Jacquee Loerzel, the community family violence counsellor at Riverside Community Counselling Services, and Women’s Shelter of Hope transitional housing outreach support worker Sharon Calder, kicked off the fundraiser at the store yesterday morning. Loerzel said that the store has been one of the biggest supporter of the local Shine the Light campaign over the years.

“November is Woman Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and we’re doing our Shine the Light campaign for Riverside Community Counselling Services,” she explained.

“We’re also partnering with the Women’s Shelter of Hope. This year, Jen has graciously again, offered to do a fundraiser for us. We really want to thank Jen again this year. You know, Jen always comes to us rather than us asking Jen, so it’s fabulous. She’s really 100% onboard every year and we really appreciate that. She’s been our most supportive business in town.”

Horton noted that there will be three different scrunchie options available, coming in at $10, $13 or $15 dollars ,though regardless of which option is purchased, $5 of that sale will go to the Shelter of Hope. Scrunchies will also be available for purchase online at the store’s site, curvychickff.com.

“As a survivor, I just think it’s important to help other women in need,” Horton said.

As for that monetary donation, the support it lends to the Shelter of Hope can’t be downplayed, Calder said.

“It’s very important,” she explained.

Women’s Shelter of Hope transitional housing outreach support worker Sharon Calder, left, Curvy Chick Boutique owner Jennifer Horton and Riverside Community Counselling Services com- munity family violence counsellor Jacquee Loerzel show off some of the scrunchies available at Curvy Chick this week as part of a fundraiser to support the Women’s Shelter of Hope. $5 from each scrunchie sale will be donated to help support women. – Ken Kellar photo

“We help lots of women every day. I get emergency calls, sometimes on Sundays and Saturdays and need to get women to the shelter, so we’ve actually bussed of cabbed them all the way to the shelter from anywhere in the District, and they’re usually in need of everything. They don’t have anything. So they need new pajamas, new clothes, some essential items. Lots of women are coming with their children, so they’re in need of diapers and clothing and all the essentials. So [the money] goes towards helping them get back on their feet, helping them get into a home.”

While the scrunchie campaign lasts the entire week, giving the public plenty of time to stop by and show their support, Loerzel also noted that this Wednesday, November 15, 2023, is also the official Wear Purple Day for the Shine the Light Campaign, and she says she’s hoping people in the district will wear purple that day to show additional support to women living in or escaped from these dangerous situations.