Public poll to gauge interest in alcohol in Town-owned facilities

A public poll has been launched by the Town of Fort Frances, to gauge interest in amending the town’s alcohol policy.

A link is available at the Town of Fort Frances: Official Facebook page, and will be available until September 27. It is also available at the Town’s website, fortfrances.ca, on the homepage.

The poll was approved by council on Monday, under the recommendation of staff, after a request was made by the Fort Frances Lakers to serve alcohol during home games.

According to a presentation to council in August, the Lakers are the only team in the SIJHL league which does not have alcohol available.

Policies differ in other organizations, including limits to when in the game alcohol may be served, or limits to the number of games where alcohol is permitted.

The Lakers would be required to provide security and other provisions to comply with liquor license rules.

During Monday’s council meeting, Coun Steve Maki asked if a decision could be made without a poll. Council was advised that it could, but that there had been some push-back in the past, during previous attempts to serve alcohol.

Maki was also concerned that a poll might delay a decision until well into the Lakers’ season. Mayor Andrew Hallikas noted that the poll would be online, and could be conducted fairly quickly.

The poll isn’t specific to Lakers games, but explores public sentiments towards alcohol across town properties and open outdoor spaces, including the Senior’s Centre, Rainy Lake Square, Museum and others.