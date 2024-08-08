Public Official Plan Open House tonight

The Town of Fort Frances is hosting a public open house, tonight, August 8, regarding our New Official Plan and Comprehensive Zoning By-law Review.

The open house will run from 6-8 p.m., with a presentation at 6;15 p.m., at La Place Rendez-Vous, 1201 Idylwild Drive

The Official Plan is a long-term guideline, which helps council and administration decide how our town will grow and what areas will be for homes, businesses, and more. The Zoning By-law sets the rules for how properties can be used and built upon.

These are both long-range documents, which will guide growth and development for the next decade.

“This is your chance to see the draft plans and share your thoughts with us. Our team will be there to answer your questions,” said the Town in a statement. “Don’t miss this opportunity to have your say in shaping the future of Fort Frances!”