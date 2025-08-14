Public Input Needed to Help Shape New 5-Year Children’s Services Plan

Fort Frances, Ontario – 2025/08/11 – The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) is beginning the consultation process for the development of a new 5-Year Children’s Services Plan and is inviting community members to take part.

DRRSB has engaged the Beam Group to support the planning process, which will help shape the future of child care and early years services across the Rainy River District. The plan will identify opportunities to enhance and strengthen services such as licensed child care, EarlyON programming, special needs resourcing, child care fee subsidies, the child care waitlists, and future growth planning.

As part of this process, the DRRSB is seeking input from parents and caregivers, and other community members through a public survey. Those who complete the survey will have the chance to win one of two $100 Walmart gift cards.

The anonymous survey is open until August 31, 2025 and can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQDMQF5

Your input is invaluable in helping us create a plan that truly reflects the needs, experiences, and priorities of families across the district. We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts.