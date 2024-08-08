Property ownership seminar to guide growing businesses

Owning your place of business brings both freedom and risk.

To help business owners and owners-to-be navigate the pros, cons and potential pitfalls of one of the most critical decisions of entrepreneurship, the Rainy River Future Development Corporation is offering a free seminar, called “Unlock the Secrets to Successful Commercial Property Ownership.”

This free seminar will be held Wednesday, August 28, at 4 p.m., in the Rainy River Future Development Corporation’s second floor boardroom, 601 Mowat Ave. in Fort Frances.

The seminar will cover topics such as: the benefits of owning commercial property for your business; strategies for effective planning and preparation; budgeting and negotiation tips: and how to avoid common pitfalls and mitigate risks. It’s geared to both current entrepreneurs looking to expand, and would-be entrepreneurs hoping to get started.

“Owning your place of business not only offers the freedom to shape and control your operations but also helps you build valuable equity. However, buying a commercial property without proper planning and preparation can come with significant risks,” said RRFDC Business Advisor Charles Speirs. “Our seminar will provide you with the essential knowledge and tools to navigate this complex process successfully.”

Come for the insights and networking – stay for the coffee, tea and delicious chocolate chip cookies.

Seating is limited. To guarantee your spot, e-mail charles@rrfdc.on.ca.