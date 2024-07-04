Prizes and draws and fun with summer reading

The TD Summer Reading Club is a great opportunity to encourage kids to keep track of their summer reading, and earn cool prizes along the way.

The program, run by the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, not only tracks individual results, but measures the reading progress of all participants, with a community goal of 5,000 books read over the summer.

“We have a display going on over there where we have our TD Summer Reading Rocket,” said Joelle Bruyere, summer student in children’s programming. “That’s hopefully going to be slowly climbing the scale.”

The program is open to everyone up to 18 years old. Children who don’t yet read by themselves are welcome to participate with their parents.

“Kids are welcome to come in with their book report,” said Bruyere. “They get a prize from our astronaut toolbox and their name also gets entered for a draw.”

Bruyere is keeping the grand prize, which will be awarded at the end of August, a secret for the time being. “You know, keep everyone on their toes,” she said.

She said so far there were about 20 children signed up for the program, and new kids can still sign up by stopping by the library.

Readers are welcome to drop by the library during open hours to hand in the book reports they write and Bruyere said they will be rewarded with a small toy in addition to the draw entry.

“They take out usually five to 10 books at a time,” said Bruyere. “When they come back, they have a lot to bring me.”

Bruyere said that popular books to check out include picture books, Harry Potter novels, and Geronimo Stilton books.