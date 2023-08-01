Possible rat poison in unregulated drug supply

A small number of clients accessing safer drug use supplies at the Northwestern Health Unit in Fort Frances have reported concerns that the local drug supply may be contaminated with rat poison. We do not know the accuracy of the information, nor do we know the specifics. However, rat poisons have been known drug contaminants in the past and over time in other parts of North America and the world.

Anticoagulant rat poisons can increase the risk of bleeding disorders as well as increasing the drug potency, which increases the risk of overdose.

Be aware and make locum or health care providers aware of this possible risk in order to educate patients, and to respond to related health emergencies.