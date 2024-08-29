Pool scheduled to close for deck repairs for two weeks in September

Pool users will need to take a break from laps in September, as repairs are done to the pool decking.

According to a release from the memorial Sports Centre, the pool will be temporarily closed for essential repairs scheduled from Monday, September 9 with an anticipated reopening date of Monday, September 23.

During the renovation and reopening of our pool, deficiencies with the pool deck coating were discovered. The contractor involved in the renovations will return during this closure to correct these issues.

“While we understand this closure may be inconvenient, it is necessary to ensure the safety and quality of our swimming environment,” stated the release. “We recognize that this closure will affect many individuals and groups who rely on our pool for recreation and fitness. Our teams at Operations and Facilities and the Recreation and Culture are working hard to minimize any disruptions.”

For the latest updates and any adjustments to the repair timeline, please visit www.facebook.com/MemorialSportsCentre

If you have further concerns, please consider submitting them to www.fortfrances.ca/customer-complaint-form.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we address these necessary repairs. We are committed to reopening the pool as quickly as possible and thank you for your continued support during this time.”