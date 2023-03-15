Police seeking public assistance on break-in

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting public assistance/information in relation to a break and enter that occurred in the early hours of March 14, 2023.

On March 14, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Fort Frances OPP received a report of a break and enter that occurred overnight. Northwoods Gallery & Gifts was broken into at an unknown time in the early morning of March 14. Currently police are still trying to determine the offence time and any suspects. An OPP Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) has taken photos and swabs of the area for potential identification of suspects. Rainy River District Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Police request any potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.