Police investigating break and enter

(FORT FRANCES ON)- Rainy River District OPP is investigating a break and enter to a residential property in Fort Frances.

On Saturday October 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were dispatched to a property on Mill Road in the Town of Fort Frances for the report of a break and enter and theft.

Investigation revealed an unknown individual(s) gained entry to the residence.

Personal items, electronics along with a pump action .22 Cal firearm were stolen from the residence.

The investigation is continuing.

Members of Rainy River District OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.p3tips.com/273.