Police investigate fatal collision

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11.

On November 12, 2024, just after 2:30 p.m., emergency services including Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services, Halkirk Fire Team and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation.

A lone driver, a 20-year-old of Thunder Bay, ON, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 11 was closed for approximately five hours but has since been reopened.

Rainy River District OPP is continuing this investigation with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

The Rainy River District OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.