 

Point Park case in court this week

28 November 2024
By Laura Balanko-Dickson
Staff writer
Starting this past Monday and running the full week, the Point Park case is being laid out in the Fort Frances courthouse.

At stake is the fate of Point Park, and a determination on which party or parties will have a say on any future development of the site.

From 1910 to 2009, the Town of Fort Frances had a lease on the land at Point Park. According to the facta [legal arguments] the Town of Fort Frances rented the land for a dollar a day from the Government of Canada, Ontario, and Agency One First Nations. The Town of Fort Frances paid the rent for almost a century, and would like to continue to operate the land as a public park. Meanwhile, Agency One First Nations, the Government of Canada, and the Government of Ontario all think the Town of Fort Frances’ claims of ownership ought to be dismissed.

The Fort Frances Times contacted the legal teams of all parties involved in this case, and all declined the opportunity to comment.

L Balanko-Dickson

Laura Balanko-Dickson is a 31-year-old photographer and journalist. Taking photographs as a hobby since 2010, Laura began professional photography work in 2018. Always comfortable behind the lens of a camera, or in front of a screen furiously typing, Laura focuses on photography, events and all things literary. Their mother often jokes about how she never had to worry about Laura making friends with others, whether as a child or an adult. Laura has photographed stars from RuPaul’s drag race, elite athletes during the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, and numerous other people and personalities. Laura believes building sincere and honest relationships with everyone is the single biggest contributing factor to her success.

