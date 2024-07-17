Plenty to see at the Bass Championship

The Fort Frances Bass Championship is the biggest party of the summer, and this year will not disappoint. There’s something for everyone from magicians and kids’ activities, to dance parties and a talent show, and of course, plenty of world class fishing.

Excitement has been building for the past few weeks, with a record number of volunteers stepping forward.

“We are so fortunate to have such amazing volunteers every year! This year by far has exceeded our expectation with over 160!” said event co-ordinator Jeannette Cawston. To celebrate, organizers are asking volunteers to dig out their vintage volunteer T-shirts – the oldest one will win a special prize. “So dig em out and see a blue one, maybe a purple one, or green. Let’s see what we can come up with!”

There’s plenty of fun for the kids this year. Wednesday night will kick off with a teen dance party, by 2-Tone music. Everyone ages 12-15 is welcome, with a $5 admission.

On Thursday, July 18, the Coming Together for Kids Coalition will be under the Big Tent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free drop-in fun zone. There will be bubbles, sensory bins, face painting, water games, chalk and more. On the same day at 12:30 p.m. under the Big Tent, will be a free children’s magic show, presented by Paul Andrich of Winnipeg.

Andrich will return Thursday from 8-10 p.m. for an exciting evening of Magic and Mentalism. He’ll try to astound you with something that looks like a miracle one moment, then shock you with something hilarious the next. He designs his shows to inspire awe, amazement and laughter from his audience. Tickets are $10 at the door, and after the show, rock the tent with Top Music into the night.

On Friday, July 19 is the ever-popular Quest for the Best talent show, presented by the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 7 a.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20, which gives you an evening of local talent competing for the title of the best act in town.

Highlights for Saturday are the ever-popular Watten fish fry, running from 4-8 p.m. Come down for fish and all the fixings. The cost is $20.

The tournament finale will begin Saturday at 3 p.m., as the anglers return for weigh-ins. The winners will be announced around 5 p.m. followed by awards presentations and the top-10 boat parade. To cap off the festivities will be a performance by Pop Vegas. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. Pop Vegas is a cover band, working out of Winnipeg. They are known for their high energy shows with music made to get people on the dance floor.

Throughout the entire weekend, there will be free bouncy castles, and plenty of food – San Fior Trattoria will be in town, along with the Flint House’s Barbecupid truck and Domino’s Pizza, along with ice cream at the Sorting Gap.