Plenty of entertainment on offer in Fort and Rainy next week

There’s plenty on offer for entertainment next week as both the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship (FFCBC) and Rainy River Railroad Daze heat up the District.

Beginning in Fort Frances, the FFCBC has a full slate of entertainment for everyone running each night from Wednesday, July 16, 2025, through Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Kicking off the week, and sure to bring joy to every Swiftie’s heart, is “Taylor’s Story: A Live Concert Experience.” Head to the big tent on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. to take in this fan-sponsored tribute event featuring the music, costumes and dance moves of the pop mega-star. Fans will sing and dance along to Swift’s biggest hits in this all-ages-welcome concert. Tickets for “Taylor’s Story: A Live Concert Experience” are available at the Fort Frances Times and Ski’s Variety or online and are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Thursday, July 17, has two events that will have kids laughing and adults grooving as the FFCBC team bring in Magician, Musician and Ventriloquist Mr. Richard, who has appeared on Canada’s Got Talent, and whose show is described as wonderful, eccentric and “extremely funny.” Mr. Richard’s show is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and is free to all ages.

Later that night, head to the Big Tent for Canada’s number one 50’s band The Sensational Hot Rods. These longtime friends of the FFCBC return once again to play classic tunes from the Hopping 50s. The Sensational Hot Rods take to the stage beginning at 8:00 p.m., and tickets are $15.

Friday night will feature the return of Quest for the Best, Fort Frances’ premier singing face-off where talented individuals from across the Rainy River District will take to the stage in their efforts to become the Best. Registration is filling up quickly for this annual event, and tickets are on-sale now for $20, or $30 for VIP entry. Be sure to head to the FFCBC Big Tent for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, so you can see which of the district’s talented performers will be crowned Best.

Finally for the FFCBC, Saturday, July 19, will see The Killer Hooks thrill crowds under the Big Tent with their commitment to great music and keeping the party going. The Killer Hooks are a four-piece band with the philosophy of playing the music everyone knows, as true as possible to the original, and “have infectious fun.” Their Age of Maturity-only show also features a “Video Rewind” screen where audiences can dance and sing along to the “videos you forgot you knew you loved.” Tickets for The Killer Hooks are $15.

However, if you live on the western side of the District, there’s still plenty of fun to be had as Rainy River celebrates its annual Railroad Daze. In addition to the slo-pitch tournament, Hannam Park festivities and car show, people can take in Snake Oil, the hair metal tribute band that promises to play all your favourite hits from the 70s and 80s, including music from Kiss, Def Leppard, Heart, Alice Cooper, Van Halen and so much more. Brought to Rainy River by the Ikons of Rock, Snake Oil is sure to be a great night with great music at the Rainy River Recreation Centre Arena.

Tickets for the Snake Oil Age of Majority-only show are available now for $60 at the Rec Centre, Kreger Sale and Services, and the Town of Rainy River office. Doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday will feature the annual parade at 11:00 a.m., as well as The Smokin’ Sneakers Mile Fun Run or Walk, which will cost participants $10 to register but offer them cash prizes for top runners and wildcard draws. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the Rainy River Rec Centre, with the run getting underway at 10 a.m.

Sunday, July 20, 2025, will end off Railroad Daze with the annual Cardboard Boat Races, with registration at 1:00 p.m. and the races getting underway at 3:00 p.m.

Regardless of which end of the district you call home, there’s plenty of choices for entertaintment next week and weekend to help you enjoy the summer.