Pirates of the Riverside Tickets Available, half already sold

Ahoy, me hearties! The time has come to set sail for a night of adventure and merriment at the Pirates of the Riverside Gala! Join us on Saturday, September 14th, at the Fort Frances Curling Club for a swashbucklin’ evening ye won’t soon forget!

Secure yer passage now, with tickets priced at $75 each. This price includes a sumptuous Caribbean dinner prepared by Cater2U that will have yer taste buds dancin’ like a crew of merry pirates!. Gather yer crew and plunder a whole table of 10 for a grand time. This be an affair not to be missed, with all the usual ways to give and win treasure: a penny table, silent and live auctions, and raffles that be sure to make ye shout “Shiver me timbers!”

But that’s not all, mateys! We be havin’ special appearances by none other than Captain Jack Sparrow and the fierce Scarlet, ready to regale ye with tales of the high seas. And if ye be seekin’ to glimpse into yer future, a fortune teller will be on hand to reveal what the stars have in store.

For them what wants to truly live the pirate life, there’ll be a temporary tattoo parlour, where ye can wear yer pirate heart on yer sleeve.

Treasure Uncovered

Funds raised from this year’s gala will go towards uncovering treasure across the district! The bounty collected will be used to support several worthy causes:

$4,000 for a disinfectant system for the walk-in tub at the Rainy River Health Centre

$10,200 for a new Stryker bed & mattress for the Emo Health Centre

$7,500 for a Sit-to-Stand lift for La Verendrye General Hospital

$7,000 for new dressers and nightstands for residents at Rainycrest Long Term Care

If ye be unable to attend but would still like to support the cause, the Foundation is seekin’ donations for the event’s silent and live auctions. To donate or for more information, call the Foundation office.

Hoist the Jolly Roger and chart a course for an unforgettable night of fun, fortune, and philanthropy at the Pirates of the Riverside Gala! Secure yer tickets now before they be gone like the wind in a fair sail.

For more information contact Allison at the Riverside Foundation office at 807-274-4803 or allison.cox@rhcf.on.ca.