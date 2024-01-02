Pedestrian loses life in tragic collision

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

On December 20, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Second Street East in the Town of Fort Frances. The pedestrian was transported to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

On December 24, 2023, hospital staff advised members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment that the 29-year-old individual had succumbed to their injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and the OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.