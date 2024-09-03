Pair facing multiple drug and weapons charges after police traffic stop

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A traffic stop on a known suspended driver resulted in the arrest of two people and seizure of a quantity of drugs, weapons and money.

On August 31, 2024, at approximately 4:30 pm an officer with the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of King’s Highway after he recognized the suspended driver.

The driver was arrested on scene for the offence and a vehicle search was conducted incident to the arrest. The search uncovered a quantity of illegal substances which resulted in an additional arrest for the driver as well as the arrest of the passenger.

As part of the investigation police seized approximately $2100 in combined Canadian and American currency, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and Percocet tablets, approximately 400 unmarked cigarettes, open liquor, scale, and two collapsible batons similar to the kind carried by police.

A 52-year-old Fort Frances man is charged with: Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts); Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts); Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000; Drive while under suspension; Operate unsafe vehicle; Possess unmarked cigarettes for sale; and Sell unmarked cigarettes – no wholesaler permit.

The accused is also charged with several documentation offences under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused was remanded to custody on the Criminal Code and CDSA charges. He is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on September 3, 2024, for a bail hearing. The remaining charges are scheduled to be spoken to on November 8, 2024, in Provincial Offences Court in Fort Frances.

A 43-year-old Fort Frances woman is also charged with the following offences: Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts); Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – Criminal Code

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on November 4, 2024, to speak to the charges.

If you have information about this crime or any other related crime you can contact the Rainy River District OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipshelp.com.