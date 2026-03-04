Over $13,000 prize for February winner of Riverside 50/50

The winner of Riverside Health Care’s 50/50 Draw for the month of February has been announced.

Neal Webb of Fort Frances will be taking home $13,390 after yesterday’s ticket draw revealed him as the winner.

“Oh, fabulous,” Webb said when he received the call.

According to a press release from Riverside, Webb is a regular face in the Fundraising Department and visits La Verendrye General Hospital in person to buy his ticket each month. With this passion for charity, Webb’s excitement isn’t just about his prize.

“It will make such a big difference for the community,” he told Riverside.

“Especially for those who have to travel now for tests. It’s a good cause.”

Riverside 50/50 also took their equal portion of profits from ticket sales, which will be directly used to help in the purchase of a new MRI and upgraded digital X-ray units at Rainy River Health Centre and La Verendrye General Hospital.

Riverside’s Director of Fundraising Holly Kaemingh said the growing support in fundraising speaks volumes to about the community.

“Every month we celebrate a winner, but we also celebrate what this community is accomplishing together,” Kaemingh said in the press release from Riverside.

“We are so thankful for everyone who buys tickets, especially supporters like Neal who stop in, say hello, and remind us that this is about people. It’s about neighbours helping neighbours. It’s about strengthening care right here at home, for families today and for generations to come.”

Tickets for the March draw are now available for purchase in person at La Verendrye General Hospital Administration Office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Alternatively, they can be purchased online at www.rhc5050.com or by calling (807) 274-6635.

Participants buying tickets early can qualify for the $1,000 Early Bird Prize, sponsored by The Barn. Deadline for the Early Bird Prize is Thursday, March 12, at 11:59 p.m.