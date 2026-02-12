Outdoor fun abounds for Fort Frances Family Frost Festival

There’s plenty on offer this long weekend as local organizations and businesses join forces to offer a fun Family Day experience.

Groups in Fort Frances will be coming together on, and in the lead up to, Family Day on Monday, February 16 to host the Family Frost Festival, a full day of activities and events spread across the municipality that aims to encourage families to get out and spend the day together.

According to Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre curator Lisa Hughes, the idea for the day came from the town’s desire to expand on the opportunities to enjoy the outdoors across the municipality.

“The Community Services Department looked at how we could create a family-friendly winter event that connected our facilities and highlighted the spaces available to the public during the colder months,” she said.

“Working across the department, the Museum and Memorial Sports Centre partnered with local organizations, volunteers, and businesses to build a coordinated day of activities that were accessible and welcoming to all ages. Now in its second year, the festival continues to focus on community partnerships and providing residents with a positive way to enjoy winter locally both indoors and out! We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve received from community groups and participants as the event continues to grow.”

According to Hughes, the event has already kicked off with a colouring contest sponsored by the Great Bear, which will run until 3 p.m. on Family Day. The sheets for the contest are available online or in person at the Memorial Sports Centre and the museum. There will be two categories, one for children ages eight and under, and another for children ages nine and over, with a prize to be drawn for each category at 4 p.m. on Family Day.

Moving into the holiday itself, Hughes said there’s plenty on the go to keep families busy having fun.

“On Family day we have a fun filled day of free indoor and outdoor activities brought to you by the Town and our generous community partners that took the time to plan their own activities or sponsor activities for the community to enjoy,” she said.

“You can start your day with a Pancake breakfast hosted by the Legion Auxiliary, who will be raising money for a donation to the Museum’s programming. In the afternoon, the Legion Branch will offer darts and corn hole games in the afternoon.

There will also be a special Anishinaabemowin experience on offer from Seven Generation Education Institute and the Waking Up Ojibwe program.

“Biindigeyok gakinia awiiya, ji-bimoseyang miinawaa ji-bizindamang dibaajimowinan. You all are welcome in order for us to walk and listen to stories. Waking Up Ojibwe (Seven Generations Education Institute) is offering Makwa O’dibaajimo Mazina’igan (Bear Teachings Book) Storywalk on the Waterfront, which is a self-guided experience from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m,” Hughes explained.

“Visitors can listen to a fluent speaker read the book in Anishinaabemowin, with English translations available. All you need to do is bring your phone and scan QR codes along the route, which starts at Rainy Lake Sports and ends at Seven Oaks. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., scheduled language games and cedar tea will be offered along the route.”

Other locations involved in the Family Frost Festival include:

• the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC), who will be holding a scavenger hunt for families to search for winter-themed children’s books and items scattered throughout the library building to be entered into a draw. The scavenger hunt will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• the Northwestern Ontario Metis Child and Family Services will be hosting Shoopayha, the Michif word for “to paint,” which will feature dot painting and button making for families to create personalized keepsakes

• the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre will be hosting a “Try Curling” event, allowing those without equipment who want to give the sport a shot to head over and see if they can one day go toe-to-toe with Canada’s curling greats. In order to try curling, participants will need clean shoes, helmets are encouraged, and children must be at least six years old with parental supervision

• try out cross country skiing and showshoeing at the Eighth Street Trails from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with equipment being available for rental upstairs at the curling rink. The Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances will also be on the trails that day, hosting hot chocolate and s’mores at the Apple Cider Trail fire pit, while the Fort Frances Fire Department will monitor the fire and share fire safety tips with visitors

• the Memorial Sports Centre will host a full day of activities, with the Fort Frances Lakers taking to the ice at 12:45 p.m., followed by a post-game autograph session with free posters for children. Weechi-it-te-win Family Services is sponsoring a free family skate, shinny, and swim, and the Memorial Sports Centre is offering Mini Sticks Hockey, giving families a fantastic opportunity for a day of fun and to experience everything the Memorial Sports Centre has to offer

• finally, Rainy Lake Square will feature ice mosaics, including those created by local Girl Guides and Embers, along with the opportunity to build your own ice mosaic. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as a hot chocolate station and to allow visitors to explore the exhibits on local history. Finally, the OPP will also be at the Rainy Lake Square to say hello and answer any questions visitors might have.

There’s plenty on the go around Fort Frances this Family Day for the Family Frost Festival, so be sure to head out and take it all in.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful day for everyone,” Hughes said.