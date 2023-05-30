Origin of recycling facility fire determined, but cause still sought

(Fort Frances, ON) – On May 27, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m. the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service responded to a structure fire at the Town of Fort Frances Recycling Facility Storage Building.

Three full-time firefighters, five part-time firefighters, and the fire chief responded to the scene of the fire with one pumper truck, an aerial ladder truck, and a rescue pickup truck. Upon arrival, the building had fully collapsed.

No injuries occurred during this fire. The origin of the fire has been determined by the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service. The cause of the fire has not been determined by the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service.

I would like to thank all team members of the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service, the OPP, the Rainy River District EMS, and the Fort Frances Power Corporation for their quick response to the incident.

As well, I would like to thank the two gentlemen who are team members with the Town of Fort Frances for responding to the scene; they operated heavy equipment, which aided our fire suppression efforts. Well done!

Meanwhile, I would like to remind people that it is very dry within the Fort Frances area. At this time, the only burning permitted in the Town of Fort Frances is a small, confined fire used to cook food on a grill or barbecue, always supervised. As well, fire pits, and cook stoves that use solid fuels such as wood or charcoal are currently permitted to be used.

However, if a RESTRICTED FIRE ZONE TOTAL FIRE BAN is issued for our area, I will then declare a Restricted Fire Zone – Total Fire Ban. At that time, the Fire Ban will apply to all open-air fires including all fire pits, cook stoves, and campfires that use solid fuels such as wood or charcoal.

Cooking grills and appliances with a mechanical shutoff such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment / fire bowls / fire pits WILL BE PERMITTED.