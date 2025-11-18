OPP seizes $1 million worth of cocaine in highway bust

Two women from Winnipeg are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Fort Frances this past weekend.

Officers from the Fort Frances OPP detachment “conducted a traffic stop after observing unusual driving behaviour” at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, the OPP said in a press release. “During the investigation, officers located 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $1 million.”

Rainy River District OPP seized approximately $1 million worth of cocaine during a recent traffic stop in Fort Frances. – OPP photo

Two women aged 59 and 37 were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Both were held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.