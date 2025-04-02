OPP seeking public assistance in fail to remain collision

(Fort Frances, Ont.) – Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a vehicle of interest related to a fail to remain collision.

On March 27, 2025, at approximately 4:30 pm, an unknown person collided with a parked vehicle in the Safeway parking lot located at 417 Scott Street in Fort Frances. The at fault driver did not remain at the scene and did not report the collision.

Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were able to obtain security camera footage of the scene and have pictures of a vehicle of interest.



Fort Frances OPP have released this photo of a vehicle involved in a fail to remain collision in the

Safeway Fort Frances parking lot on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The vehicle is described as a newer

model, grey, four-door Dodge Ram. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OPP at

1-888-310-1122, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipshelp.

com. – OPP photo

The vehicle is described as a newer model, grey, 4-door Dodge Ram. The vehicle’s bed was full of boxes and the body was coated with dirt.

The OPP is asking anyone with information on this vehicle to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can provide information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipshelp.com.