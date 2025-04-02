OPP seeking public assistance in fail to remain collision

(Fort Frances, Ont.) – Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a vehicle of interest related to a fail to remain collision.
On March 27, 2025, at approximately 4:30 pm, an unknown person collided with a parked vehicle in the Safeway parking lot located at 417 Scott Street in Fort Frances. The at fault driver did not remain at the scene and did not report the collision.
Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were able to obtain security camera footage of the scene and have pictures of a vehicle of interest.
The vehicle is described as a newer model, grey, 4-door Dodge Ram. The vehicle’s bed was full of boxes and the body was coated with dirt.
The OPP is asking anyone with information on this vehicle to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous you can provide information to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipshelp.com.