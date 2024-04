(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP) Detachment is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a mischief that occurred on the 1300 block of Fifth Street East.

Between April 13 at 6:00 p.m. and April 14 at 6:30 p.m. a red F150 parked at the East end Hall had the sidewall of a tire punctured. Anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence is asked to please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.