OPP reminds drivers to be safe around buses

(FORT FRANCES,ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind everyone school days bring congestion, school buses are picking up their passengers, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school before the bell rings, parents are trying to drop their kids off before work. It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present – especially before and after school. Here are some back-to-school safety tips from the OPP for a safe school year.

In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection

Take extra care to look for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas

Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you are on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Be alert

Be extra vigilant in school zones and residential neighbourhoods

Back to school is an exciting time for kids and parents alike. By following these back-to-school safety tips, you can help ensure you and your kids have a safe school experience.