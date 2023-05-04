OPP recruitment drive in region during Police Week

May 15 to 21, 2023 is Police Week, and if you are looking for a rewarding career, now is a great time to consider becoming a police officer. The OPP hires hundreds of police officers per year for one of three recruit class intakes. No previous experience in law or security is required.

Candidates are encouraged to attend an upcoming event, where they can interact with members of our team and learn more about what a career in policing has to offer.

Thunder Bay

Date: May 15, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Intercity Shopping Centre

1000 Fort William Road

Fort Frances

Date: May 15, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: OPP Rainy River District Detachment

901 Sunset Drive

Note to Attendees: Government-issued photo identification is required for admission into OPP facilities, and backpacks are not permitted. Please visit opp.ca/events to learn more.

The Ontario Provincial Police is dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves.

We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in another language(s), and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service.

The Ontario Provincial Police is an equal opportunity employer and accommodations will be provided our hiring processes as necessary.

To learn more about employment opportunities within the OPP, visit opp.ca/careers.