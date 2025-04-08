OPP lays murder charge in Fort Frances

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A missing person has been located deceased, and one person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in Fort Frances.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, members of the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person, a 41-year-old male of Rainy River First Nation. On Saturday, April 5, 2025, police located the male deceased in a residence on Fifth Street West.

A postmortem will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS) in Toronto.

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old male of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Second degree murder, section 235(1)

Indignity to dead body, section 182(b)

Failure to comply with release order, section 145(5)(a)

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

There is no threat to public safety. Residents can continue to expect a police presence in the area for the investigation.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the OFPS. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with investigators and has information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Fort Frances OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.