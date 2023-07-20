OPP Cadet program is hiring across Ontario

If you are looking for a job to better discover a career in policing, why not consider becoming a cadet? The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hiring cadets across the province.

The OPP Cadet Program focuses on enhancing the career development and experience of future OPP police constable candidates. Cadets assist frontline officers with administrative duties and through engagement with their communities by supporting crime prevention and public safety initiatives.

Cadet positions are a one-year contract with the possibility of an extension for one additional year. Cadets undergo a two-week paid training course, and no previous experience in law or security is required.

To be eligible to become a cadet you must be between the ages of 18-25 years of age at the date of application. The position is full-time with flexibility to work part-time subject to the applicant being enrolled in and attending school.

Applications for the Cadet Program will be accepted beginning Monday July 17, 2023, through and until Friday August 11, 2023. After careful review, successful applicants will be identified for the first scheduled intake class taking place fall 2023.

Candidates who are interested are encouraged to visit opp.ca/cadet to learn more about the role, minimum qualifications, and how to apply.

Cadets have no police authority. They must rely on the same arrest provisions as regular citizens. There are some instances when a Cadet may have the authority of a police officer. This can occur in an emergency, or where the OPP requires additional strength to assist with a special event.

Duties

Duties of the cadet position include:

assisting officers with collecting, securing, preserving, and disposing of evidence/property;

assisting officers by contacting witnesses for additional information, verifying data, and assisting with follow-up;

assisting officers at detachment locations by receiving reports from the public, (e.g., theft under $5000), and by answering basic inquiries from the community;

assisting officers at Collision Reporting Centres with the collection of data, processing of reports, and the completion of occurrence reports, forms and records;

assisting with court administrative functions, fingerprinting, and observation of court proceedings;

accompanying uniform frontline members on various duties including, but not limited to, mobile/foot patrol, traffic/crowd control, Marine Unit duties, etc.;

assisting the Community Safety Officer in school programs/presentations, and creating new partnerships with local organizations and community stakeholders to promote crime prevention; and,

maintaining an accurate record of activities and inputting information into computerized information systems.

Cadet Minimum Qualifications

To be eligible to become a Cadet, you must meet the following qualifications:

Canadian citizen or permanent resident;

18 to 25 years of age at the date of application;

Ontario Secondary School Diploma (Grade 12) or equivalency;

Class G or G2 licence (Class G licence will be required before employment as a police constable);

no criminal record for which a records suspension (pardon) has not been received and be of good moral character and habits; and,

ability to pass background and investigation checks.

Fort more information on the program, or information on how to apply, visit opp.ca/cadet.