One arrested in connection with drug overdose death

A Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a drug overdose that led to a fatality.

According to a press release from the OPP, the investigation and arrest stem from an incident that took place on Thursday, June 22, 2023, when officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the OPP attended a residence for a suspected overdose. Upon arriving, one individual was located in medical distress and was then transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, February 25, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrested an individual in Thunder Bay on a warrant in connection with the occurence. An 18-year-old of Fort Frances was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. As the accused was a youth at the time of the incident, their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and will not be released by police.

The OPP shared that the investigation was a joint effort conducted by the Rainy River District OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, with additional assistance provided by the OPP North West Region Regional Support Team and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

The OPP is reminding the public and those who use drugs that the correct course of action when someone is experiencing an overdose is to call 9-1-1.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 9-1-1 immediately,” they shared in the release.

“The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA) provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose and anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives. The OPP is committed to public safety and all frontline OPP officers are equipped with naloxone and have been trained to administer it. Learn more at opp.ca/overdose.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or drug trafficking in our communities is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.