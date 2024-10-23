Olson resigns from council

Fort Frances town council has lost another sitting councillor, the second resignation to rock council so far this term.

Former councillor Mandi Olson announced her resignation in a letter posted to Facebook on Friday, October 18, 2024. The resignation was officially accepted by Town of Fort Frances municipal clerk Gabrielle Lecuyer on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Olson marks the second councillor to resign their position during this most recent term of council, which began in November 2022. Former councillor David Kircher resigned in May 2024, and Kaleb Firth was subsequently appointed to council to fill that vacancy.

In her letter, Olson noted the decision to resign as a councillor was “not easy,” but stemmed from challenges she encountered at the council table regarding the town’s committee bylaw policy, Indigenous Relations Advisory Committee, Point Park litigation, excessive spending and more.

“When I made the decision to run in elections, I stood true to who l am and shared that if elected, I would use my voice to empower the needs of our community and its members,” Olson wrote in her letter.

“My priorities included mental health, addictions, Agency One, infrastructure (including roads), as well as reviewing and revamping governance practices to better align with who we are as a community, including promoting best practices of other communities and finally, challenging our province to ‘do better’ through advocacy and lobbying. My biggest priority was showing my community that there are younger people interested in politics, willing to run, willing to roll up our sleeves and do the work, push forward, and most importantly, create space for others to seek election.”

In the letter, Olson noted that over a period of roughly the last month, council has been working on an update to the committee bylaw policy, which she said “informs committees of council, including any ad-hoc committees that are formed or meet when necessary,” as well as those committee’s reporting mechanisms, mandates and overall direction. Olson noted councillors were invited to provide recommendations and feedback to help better guide the creation of a new, up to date bylaw.

“As I am reading, rereading, and reflecting on the current practices within the committee policy, I was met with many challenges and at times, confusion,” Olson wrote.

“Overall, I found it to be outdated, noting there were significant inequities between committees, and many committees were purposeless as the mandate wasn’t followed or are unnecessary with the newly implemented governance changes.”

Tensions came to a head during the most recent meeting of council, where Olson said she was encouraged by Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas to discuss some of the recommendations she had provided to town staff and administration regarding the new policy via email.

“Amongst these recommendations I had included a high-level bullet of the importance of language – for example how we address Indigenous people versus the existing committee policy that states ‘Aboriginal’, the importance of renumeration such as tobacco and a gift, also the composition of the Indigenous Relations Advisory Committee specifically being top heavy and a noticeable power imbalance in the room,” Olson wrote.

“As I neared the end of the exhaustive list, I spoke of reconciliation, and this practice needing to inform all policies, not just a policy on reconciliation. Within this, I asked the mayor how our Council defines reconciliation. It was explained that the Indigenous Relations Committee would determine this and was advised that for this evenings meeting we were ‘expediting the process.’ As the conversation continued and I attempted to explain that the word ‘reconciliation’ is not always understood as actionable, I offered language such as reconcili-action, but I was met with ‘now we’re ‘wordsmithing”.”

Olson said that moment marked a realization that her intentions of having robust and meaningful conversations at the council table were “not welcome.”

“This meeting validated for me that conversations of relevance or intent are to be surface level and quick,” she wrote.

“’Discussion’ and/or healthy debate does not happen at this table… Moving quickly without relevant discussion is not my common practice and in my short-lived understanding, it comes at a cost. It comes at a cost to each of you – our community members – as these decisions directly impact the future of our community. Further to this, during this meeting not a single council member queued, halted, or inputted into the discussion of reconciliation, nor acknowledged the human experience happening in the space. To me, this speaks volumes.”

Olson said she asked council its position on reconciliation because, in her observing, the town’s actions and voices regarding reconciliation don’t align, pointing out the example of making a declaration for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in one instant, while continuing the ongoing litigation with Agency One over Point Park the next. Olson said she had hoped that posing these questions to council would promote some discussion and participation from other council members regarding where they see reconciliation fitting in the community and informing overall committee policy, rather than just the Indigenous Relations Advisory Committee.

Olson also highlighted two other recent council decisions, specifically the proposed roundabout redesign of the Central Avenue intersection and decision to place a four-way stop sign at Keating Avenue and First Street West. In the first case, she noted what she said was a lack of information, insight and comprehensive understanding of what council was considering and committing to for the project in the report prepared for council on the potential redesign project.

“I as a councillor left with unanswered questions,” she wrote.

“There was no indication at estimate costs, if land purchasing would need to take place for the surrounding privately owned lands, etc. This project will come at a substantial cost to the community. Furthermore, during this meeting, two Councillors already positioned themselves favourably with the project.”

Meanwhile, she criticized the reports and council’s reactions to the intersection issue, noting she felt too much attention was given solely to Ministry of Transportation traffic laws and counting cars to gauge traffic in order to craft a reaction, rather than through a response.

In closing her letter, Olson said she encouraged residents of Fort Frances to delve more deeply into municipal politics by reading and reviewing the reports that are brought forward to council for each meeting, available on the town’s website as part of each meeting’s agenda package, and asking themselves if council is doing its due diligence and adequately representing the public, or “practicing through a ‘yes man’ mentality.”

“So, for these, and among many other reasons, I resign,” Olson concluded.

“I vowed to myself and this community that I will not participate in practices that don’t align with my morals, values and principles. I know who I am and what I have to offer. l assure you that I will continue to work hard for the community, empowering those grassroots initiatives and continuing to challenge the status quo. Miigwech (thank you) for the opportunity and I look forward to working with you all in a different capacity.”

According to the town’s press release recognizing Olson’s resignation, Lecuyer will prepare a report to be presented at their next meeting on Monday, October 28, 2024, that will “delineate subsequent steps to be taken and explore the various options available to address the vacancy.” According to the Municipal Act, the town may fill a vacant position by appointing a person who has consented to accept the office if appointed, or require a by-election be held to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Municipal Elections Act.

Olson’s letter can be read in its entirety on her Facebook page.