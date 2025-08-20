No word on when Fort Frances pool will close for repairs

Some Fort Frances capital projects this summer have been a little slower than senior staff anticipated.

As part of the work on Third Street, the existing mill effluent lines were removed and reinstated to allow for work to safely progress beyond them. Staff reported to council that work is progressing to the west and is nearing Cornwall Avenue.

The road’s subgrade is being shaped and Granular B type II is being installed from the Central Avenue intersection westerly. Additional signage and lines have been added to the detour and traffic seems to be flowing well, according to a staff report to council.

Work was paused on Scott Street on July 16 because an abandoned oil tank was discovered within the excavation area. Soil samples were taken and the tank was cleaned and removed. Contaminated soil within the excavation area were removed and properly disposed.

Work was cleared to continue on July 21 with the tank removal taking place July 29.

According to a staff report to council, work there is progressing from the White Pine lift station easterly toward Reid Avenue. Sanitary sewer and water are also being replaced.

Councillor John McTaggart asked Travis Rob, the town’s operations and facilities manager if he was happy with the works’ progress on those thoroughfares.

Rob said both projects have had delays for various reasons.

“The phone lines on Third Street did pose a fairly substantial challenge for the start of that project,” he said, and included mention of the oil tank discovery as being an obstacle to the other project.

“Not to discredit the extra work that has to happen for things like that that come up in these types of jobs, but overall neither project is as far along as I was hoping that they would be at this point in time,” Rob said.

But the contractor is working as quickly and as diligently as they can toward completing those projects, he said.

Coun. Michael Behan said this year marks the second year the town has had to put resources to the Memorial Sports Centre pool.

“This seems like the second one we’ve had to do now,” he said.

Last year, work was needed on the pool’s deck. This year, the town is working with a contractor on substantial repairs to the liner and coating within the pool. A report to council indicates that the pool’s closure is in the offing and more information will soon be available.

“I’m just concerned that the pool renovations have been fairly recent and here we are having problems already,” Behan said.

“Is this something that’s on our bill or it’s something that the contractor will have to take care of because it’s faulty material? Whatever the problem is.”

Rob said he’s sent a number of photos to the sub-contractor responsible for the pool lining and coating.

“They’re working with their suppliers to look at the pictures, try and understand what is going on and why,” Rob said.

“And what the remedial work will look like. At this point in time, it sounds like it will be a warranty claim for this work.”

Coun. Wendy Brunetta said the status of the pool is concerning, particularly given the closure required last year. She asked if there’s been any thought about given people rebates in the event of a lengthy closure for user fees already paid.

“I know we agreed to do that last time,” she said.

“I’m really hoping it does not come down to a lengthy closure.”

“At this point in time we don’t know when the closure will be or for how long it will be,” Rob said.