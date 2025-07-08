No Emergency Department Closure Required at LVGH

Riverside Health Care is pleased to confirm that the previously advised potential temporary disruption of Emergency Department services at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH) will not be required at this time. All emergency services at LVGH continue to operate normally.

In keeping with our commitment to open communication and in alignment with Ministry requirements, we issued advance notice to keep the community informed of the potential service disruption. Our closure protocols and contingency plans are robust and in keeping with all Ministry guidelines. We remain dedicated to ensuring care and services continue across our district in collaboration with our partners.

We would like to thank everyone involved, including our dedicated team members who worked diligently on contingency planning to ensure minimal service disruptions, as well as our local and regional partners for their support and collaboration.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to the community for your patience and understanding as we prepared for this possibility.

We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this potential service disruption may have caused.

Our top priority is delivering safe, high-quality care and supporting the well-being of everyone in our communities.

We remind the public that if you are experiencing an emergency, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency health advice or information, you can call Health811 by dialing 8-1-1 (TTY: 1-866-797-0007), or visit Health811 Online.