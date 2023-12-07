New laundromat opens at former Suds & Tubs location offering new services

Now occupying the former space of Suds & Tubs on Portage Ave. The Laundry Centre or TLC for short is offering more than just a space to wash clothes.

TLC held its grand opening on Nov. 28 owner Jordan DeGagne says they hope to be a spot for people on the eastern side of Fort Frances to come when they need clean clothes. According to Degagne, the previous owners didn’t allow people in to do their own laundry and only operated a wash and fold business.

“The last owners bought it and closed it to the public,” Degagne said. “They ran it strictly wash and fold. From what I heard from many people they thought the storefront was just a bookkeeper. No one knows the laundromat was even still in existence. So it’s been an uphill battle just to try to get people to understand that it’s still here.”

Besides laundry TLC is also offering a brand new service to the area in the form of equipment sanitization primarily for hockey gear.

“I have two young children in hockey, I know what a locker room smells like,” Degagne said. “I know how bad the bacteria gets and how harmful it can be if you ever get a cut out there, it can lead to MRSA infections and you can end up hospitalized.”

The “Fresh Gear” machine uses Ozone in a sealed chamber to destroy odor causing bacteria so there are no harsh, damaging chemicals used.

Machines like the one at TLC are used by NHL hockey teams as well as fire departments and military groups to clean and disinfect equipment according to freshgear.com.

Degagne was first put onto the idea of getting one of the machines when a fellow hockey parent told him about using one in a bigger city.

“I have an SUV not a truck so it just stunk up the backseat,” he said. “I was talking to someone and they said ‘oh we go to the cities and we use this sanitization machine’ I didn’t even know it existed so I started looking into them and before we opened up I said ‘I gotta have one here.’”

Having a set of hockey gear sanitized starts at $25 depending on how soiled the equipment is. Depending on how much the player sweats and how well the gear is dried at home Degagne says you might want to have it done every two weeks or so.

Degagne says the machine might also be of interest to hunters who want to have as little scent on them as possible, but the primary purpose is for sports equipment at this time.

To complement the gear sanitization, Degagne has also brought in a “Dupliskate” skate sharpener. The automated machine is able to do multiple different blade profiles depending on the hockey player. Another machine also used in the NHL, the machine can sharpen both skates in about two minutes according to the TLC website. There are discounts available for multiple skate sharpenings or sanitizing and skate sharpenings. For more information reach out to The Laundry Centre their phone number is 807-277-WASH (9274) or by email to info@tlcff.com .

Degagne is coming to the business from work in the renewable energy industry where he worked both as a technician and in management. He feels his past experiences will help in his new venture.

“I’ve had a lot of background with the financial side coupled with a good background of mechanical and electrical know-how,” he said. “You look at some of these machines that need that upkeep, I’m able to field it from all directions to run and manage it, everything like that. I always wanted to start my own business and I think this is a great first one to get into and move on to more in the future that are going to help the community.”

TLC also offers pickup and delivery wash and fold service for folks who might not be able to get out of their homes to do their laundry at a laundromat or don’t have the time to do their own laundry.

The wash and fold service is priced by weight $1.50 per pound with 50 cents for pickup and delivery. Degagne is also looking at doing a senior’s discount as well.

For those who are able to get to the store just off Scott St. on Portage Ave. There are also coin operated machines as well which will run between $5 and $10 for washing and drying a load. Degagne has also created a comfortable area to wait while the machines run. They’ll also be open 24 hours a day for coin operated washing. Once the system is installed customers will be able to sign up for a fob to be able to access the machines 24 hours a day.”

“We’ve got free TV, free internet, and a lounge area with nice comfy couches,” he said. “If you’ve got to come in at 4 a.m. you can get here, do it whenever you want, sit and watch TV and enjoy the vending machine. I really think it’s what’s needed around here. It’s a safe place. It’s locked when you’re inside and no one’s coming in behind you besides other people with a card key.”

Degagne says he’ll also be hoping to take on some commercial clients as time goes on.

The property at 515 Portage Ave. also has a separate space that Degagne is looking to help out another small business with. Rather than charging a fixed rent he’s looking to work out a revenue sharing deal with the business and he’s also looking for artists to display art in the space as well.