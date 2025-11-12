New hotel ready to go with Community Open House and Grand Opening celebration

Fort Frances’ newest hotel is ready to open the doors to the public and will do so with a special Community Open House this weekend.

Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel Fort Frances is located next to Canadian Tire in the west end of town, part of a series of installations planned for the property by Mitaanigamiing First Nation. The hotel is owned by the First Nation, and will be managed by Rideout Bay Management, which the hotel notes in a press release will “deliver a unique lodging experience for both short- and long-term guests.”

The Studio 6 Hotel is preparing for its Grand Opening sometime next week, so the business is welcoming all community members in the region to head down to their location at 1108 King’s Highway this Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to help celebrate the opening, as well as to take tours of the hotel to check out all that they have to offer.

The path to opening the hotel has been just over two years in the works, with the official groundbreaking for the project taking place in October 2023. At that time, Rideout Bay Developments CEO Ben Cohen said the new hotel would be aimed at longer-term stays than typical hotels, with each suite coming in at 50 percent larger than an average hotel room, and boasting more facilities and appliances like a stovetop, full-sized fridge and air fryer.

“It’s really set up as as kind of a studio apartment, a first student apartment,” Cohen said at the time.

“At the end of the day it’s much more comfortable staying long-term in a Studio 6 suite than it is in a hotel room. A little bit more elbow room, lots more facilities and a much more comfortable place to stay for that long-term accommodation.”

The hotel’s press release shared that the suites were designed with both business and leisure travellers in mind, and features additional amenities like complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and parking, as well as “a welcoming community atmosphere that reflects the spirit of Mitaanjigamiing First Nation and the Town of Fort Frances.”

Speaking of the spirit of the two communities, Mitaanjigamiing First Nation member Ed Morrison noted the opening is more than just a new business that will benefit both the two communities and the wider region as a whole, it’s also emblematic of the levels of collaboration and support that can be achieved when Indigenous and non-Indigenous groups work together.

“This opening represents more than a new hotel—it’s a proud moment of collaboration between Indigenous ownership and local business leadership,” Morrison said.

“We’re creating jobs, strengthening tourism, and providing a new level of hospitality for visitors to our region.”

Visitors to the hotel during the open house will also get to meet with the management team, enjoy refreshments and be eligible for door prizes.

Studio 6 Hotel general manager Chris Martin said the staff at the hotel is excited to be making the jump to opening and hopes that residents of Fort Frances and the surrounding communities stop by to check out the results of the work that staff have done in getting the hotel on its feet.

“We’re thrilled to bring this project to life,” Martin said.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this opening, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests and showcase what makes Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel Fort Frances special.”