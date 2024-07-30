New Gold resumes operations after fatal accident

Operations resumed at New Gold during the day shift on Saturday July 27.

The mine had voluntarily shut down operations following a tragic fatality, which took place on July 24. Counselling was offered to all employees in the wake of the tragedy.

According to a release issued by New Gold, operations safely resumed Saturday, as no other equipment or site infrastructure was impacted in the incident. New Gold is supporting the authorities with their investigation.

“The thoughts of management remain with the family, friends and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic incident. The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority,” concluded the release.