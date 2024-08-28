New canteen operator hopes to change things up

At the Aug. 12, 2024 meeting of Fort Frances Town Council, the council voted to approve The Penalty Box Box Canteen as the new tenant for the canteen space at the Memorial Sports Centre.

“It’s kind of been in the works since April,” says proprietor Riley Pollard. “I had the initial idea before the bid even came out. I really wanted to provide a creative sports themed experience to the people that were in the arena and also expand it to attract people that aren’t in the arena for sports to also come for the canteen.”

In a report proposing Pollard as the successful applicant to Council, Recreation and Culture Manager Nathan Young said that the proposal for The Penalty Box “emerged as a standout choice for providing canteen services…”

In the report Young also praised the proposal for hoping to extend hours beyond what was previously offered.

The previous tenant only had the canteen open during Fort Frances Lakers’, Fort Frances High School Muskies’ and minor hockey tournaments.

“I heard from a lot of people that do visit the Sports Centre that it was very inconsistent before, so I wanted to expand that,” Pollard said. Even when there’s no events, that’s when I want to get other people coming through the door and eating some good food.”

Pollard who is in IT as his day job is hoping to incorporate some tech into the business as well with online ordering options.

“It will probably come down the line a little bit,” Pollard said. “But we’re looking to be on UberEats. Their platform allows for pick up ordering and stuff like that.”

Pollard has previous food service experience having worked at McDonald’s as well as having been a pizza chef at the Copper River Inn.

As for the menu, Pollard is planning to serve the arena classics but also hopes to have some healthier options available for people as well.

“We’ll have a range of stuff, your basic kind of canteen stuff, so hot dogs, chicken strips, pizza. As well as bringing in more healthy choices as well. So things like wraps and things that aren’t deep fried, more like protein boxes or smoothies. A whole range of stuff.”

With the occupancy of the canteen also comes the space inside Ice For Kids Arena which was open during many Lakers games last year under the previous tenant. Which Pollard says will serve more basic options. Like drinks, popcorn, hotdogs and pizza.

Pollard is also hoping to be involved with the local hockey community

“I really want to integrate with the teams in the community,” he said. “So one thing I have as an idea is to have a Penalty Box Player of the week. There will be a featured athlete and they’ll be the face of the weekly special and all the proceeds will go to support their team.”

The Penalty Box Canteen hopes to be open at the Memorial Sport Centre in time for the Fort Frances Lakers home opener on Friday Sept. 13.