New bylaw officer officially inducted

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas presented Clinton Gray with his badge in a ceremony at the Fort Frances Civic Centre on Thursday, August 10.

Gray has spent most of his life here in Fort Frances save for a short stint in British Columbia. Despite having had jobs in other sectors, law enforcement has been a goal for him.

“When I saw this come up, I realized it was a good opportunity to finally get into what I was interested in when I was younger,” Gray said.

He studied police foundations in college but has spent the last while working in sales. For a while, his voice could also be heard on 93.1 The Border as a radio presenter. He enjoys spending his spare time with his wife and kids and likes to go camping when they’re able to.

New by-law officer Clinton Gray, centre, was presented with his badge, by interim CEO Travis Rob, left, and Mayor Andrew Hallikas. – Allan Bradbury photo

Gray has some provincial certifications to complete to be able to fully enforce town bylaws but parking enforcement has been stepped up. Gray and long-time bylaw officer Patrick Briere have been out issuing tickets.

“Most of the business area have seen Clinton the last couple of weeks,” Briere said. “We’ve been hitting the downtown core pretty good.”

With two officers, Briere says they’re working to get caught up on complaints received while there was only one.

“We’re right back to our full programming and full services,” Briere said. “We’re just getting caught up on all the complaints that we’ve had while I was by myself.”

Gray says so far he’s enjoying the role and change of pace from his previous work.

“It’s a huge difference from 16 years of sales,” he said. “But it’s definitely a lot better.”