Museum workshop to let public learn about Pysanky

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre is hosting a pysanka (Писанка) workshop where participants will learn the historical significance and symbolism of pysanky and pysanka techniques. According to a post on their Facebook page, the event is beginner-friendly, with tickets available online or in person.

“Join us as we learn the significance of and how to make Ukrainian decorated eggs. This workshop requires patience and some fine motor skills,” reads the Facebook post.

“[This] will be a simpler beginner design for those who want to try it for the first time.”

Lisa Hughes, museum curator for the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, shared some details about the event, and said those who attend the workshop will get to experience the delicacy of the art form first-hand with the help of a local artist.

“The Pysanka workshop is being held on Monday, March 31, from 5-7 p.m. The instructor is Lindsay Joy Hamilton from Dust Off The Soul Art Therapy,” said Hughes.

“She will be providing cultural information about pysanky followed by a hands-on workshop. Pysanky is the art form of decorating Ukrainian eggs. These are usually made in the spring using beeswax and natural dyes. Pysanky are commonly associated with Easter and bringing good luck, although these are only a couple of the traditions related to Pysanky. We hope the Pysanka workshop will inspire the participants to learn more about this traditional [Ukrainian] art form.”

Tickets are $50 and can be found online or in person at the event. Contact ccaira@fortfrances.ca for more information.