Museum spooking up Rainy Lake Square with movie nights

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre is looking to add a little fear to your Halloween season with Scare in the Square movie nights.

On Wednesday Oct. 11 and 18 the museum is opening up Rainy Lake Square to show Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream respectively.

Museum Program director says they hope to springboard into more similar events in the future.

“This year we are starting with two scary movies and we’ll see how it goes,” Manty said. “In hopes that next year we might be able to expand on this outdoor movie series.”

The museum is presenting the movies with sponsorship from Tabaytel For Good and each of the movies is also sponsored. Nightmare on Elm Street is sponsored by Holmlund Financial and Scream is sponsored by NCDS.

The events are going to be 16+ only as both films are rated R. Both films may contain sexual references, language, frightening or intense scenes and horror.

Manty said if the event is successful they may be able to bring it back with some family friendly Halloween movies in the future.

“We want the event to be geared towards grown ups and older teens,” Manty said.

There will be snacks available for purchase at the event and Manty says they’ll be trying to elevate things a bit.

“We actually decided to kind of jazz things up a little bit by offering not only regular pop and chips but we’re going to have some premium options like Jones sodas and Bubbly and Miss Vickie’s chips,” Manty said.

The square will open for seating at 7 p.m. with the movies slated to start at 7:30. The event is free and there will be door prizes each night valued at least $100. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own chair and a blanket for the cold October evenings (or maybe you’ll want to cover your eyes.)

The Flint House will also be on site serving alcoholic drinks and other vendors will be on hand selling some spooky or magic related items.

Manty said they chose the two slasher films partly out of nostalgia.

“We decided to go slasher because we wanted to do almost a throwback, I guess,” Manty said. “When I was growing up Scream was prevalent and it’s really fun because now the Scream series has six different movies. So we thought it would be fun for the older generations and then also for the young adults who are more accustomed to the newer scream movies to have a throwback. Then with Nightmare on Elm Street, Freddy (Krueger) is just scary.”

The museum is working on some other Halloween themed ideas for the month of October.