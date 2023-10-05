Museum hosting Halloween contest for local businesses

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre is hoping to get local businesses and organizations in the spooky spirit and participate in a friendly competition celebrating Halloween.

The Museum is inviting businesses and organizations to decorate their windows and storefronts. The event does not only apply to Scott Street as they’d like to see all groups around town participate.

The contest will be judged on three categories, says Samantha Manty, Programming and Events Co-ordinator for the museum.

Halloween spirit, creativity and effort will all be taken into account with the judging.

The winner will receive bragging rights for the year a custom Halloween trophy and their name on the official “Halloween Spirit Plaque” which will travel from winner to winner each year.

There is no theme, Manty says, feel free to use pumpkins, ghosts, bats or black cats, anything goes.

“The only requirement is that the business or organization sends us either an email or a Facebook message or whatever just letting us know that they’re participating,” she said. “I really want to encourage Scott Street to get spooky, but I don’t want to leave any of the other businesses or organizations out, just as long as they let the museum know.”