Multiple violations for suspicious driver at trailer park

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances have arrested and charged one individual with multiple bail violations and impaired operation following a call for service.

On June 25, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., OPP responded to a call for service in Fort Frances of a suspicious vehicle at the Walleye Trailer Park. Police located the vehicle and spoke with the driver. Through investigation officers determined the driver was impaired. Subsequent to arrest police located suspected drug paraphernalia, suspected Fentanyl, and a b.b. gun.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued to the accused.

The accused was held for bail and was released the following day and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice July 31, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.