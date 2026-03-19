Multiple arrests made in connection with executed search warrants in Fort Frances

A pair of search warrants executed by Rainy River District OPP in Fort Frances earlier this month has landed six individuals with charges related to drug trafficking.

According to a release from the OPP, on Tuesday, March 3, officers of the Fort Frances Detachment of the OPP, along with the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Kenora OPP CSCU, Dryden OPP CSCU, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB), OPP Canine Unit and the Treaty Three Police Services executed search warrants in the Faith Housing Complex located in the town’s north end, as well as a location on Third Street East area of Fort Frances.

Searches conducted by officers at both locations resulted in the seizure of approximately 70 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine combined and approximately $1,000 in cash. As a result of the investigations, six individuals were arrested and charged.

A 23-year-old woman and 50-year old woman, both of Fort Frances were charged with three countso f possession for the purposes of trafficking a Schedule I substance (cocaine, methamphetamine, and opioid). Both accused were released by police with a first appearance in court scheduled for April 23.

A 27-year-old woman of Fort Frances was charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order other than to attend court and was released by police with a first appearance in court scheduled for April 23.

A 42-year-old woman of Fort Frances was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine and opioid) and was released by police with a first appearance in court scheduled for April 23.

Two youth offenders, one from Toronto and one from North York, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act have each been charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance, as well as one count each of possession of property or proceeds of crime under $5,000. Both youth offenders were held by police with bail hearings set for March 9, 2026.

“If anyone has information about this or any other drug trafficking investigation, they can contact the OPP at 888-310-1122,” the OPP said in their release.

“If you want to remain anonymous you can always utilize crime stoppers at www.tipshelp.com or by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).”