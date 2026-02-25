Monday marks Festival of the Performing Arts registration deadline

Time is almost out if you or your class are looking to take part in this year’s Rainy River District Festival of the Performing arts and haven’t yet registered.

The deadline for the annual performing arts festival is noon on Monday, March 2, leaving less than a week for prospective performers to fill out their forms and pay any registration fees. The Festival is celebrating its 84th year in 2026, and classes are set to run from Thursday, March 26, through to Friday, April 24, capping festivities off with the annual Festival Highlights Concert on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m.

“Participating in the Festival is fun, increases self-confidence, and develops stage presence and other performance skills, which will have a positive influence in school and life,” the Festival board state on their website.

“The Festival is open to everyone‚ anyone who can read, memorize, sing or play an instrument. (Enrolment in formal lessons is NOT required.) All ages from kindergarten to adult can participate in individual, duet, small group, or large group performances.”

In order to register to take part in the Festival, performers are encouraged to check the syllabus and resource manual available on the Festival’s website for information on the categories open for competition, as well as recommendations for materials to perform. Once chosen, participants will need to fill out a registration form and submit it by hand, mail, or online. Payment for the entries must accompany registration forms and can be submitted with the entry form in person, mailed or e-transferred to rrdist.festival@gmail.com. Entry fees for the festival have not increased since 2016, and are $10 for solo performers, $15 for a duo, $20 for a group of three or more performers, and $20 for the quick study categories across all divisions.

The Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts is also always looking for volunteers to help classes run smoothly, so if you are interested in taking part as a volunteer, contact Maureen at 274-1034.

For more information about the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts, visit their website at ff-festival.com.