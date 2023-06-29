 

Moffat Family Fund recipients named

29 June 2023
Press release

The Town of Fort Frances (ToFF) is very pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Moffat Family Fund grants.

This year the Moffat Family Fund supported 15 charitable programs for a total of $121,666.50 distributed through the ToFF Moffat Family Fund Steering Committee.

The mission of the Moffat Family Fund is to enhance the quality of life and make a lasting difference, in communities where Moffat Communications Limited conducted business. Its primary goal is to support and advance the economic, social, physical and intellectual well-being of children and families, consistent with and in furtherance of the vision and mission of the Moffat Family Fund.

The ToFF Moffat Family Fund Steering Committee facilitates Moffat Family Fund grants in support of the municipality of the Town of Fort Frances.

The Salvation Army Fort Frances Corps$6,256.50
Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau$15,509,79
Confederation College$5,276.21
Kiwanis Club for Sunset Country Squash Club$10,000
Kenora–Rainy River Child & Family Services – for Make A Big Splash Advisory Committee$10,000
Rainy River District Music Festival Association$5,793
908 Rainy Lake Air Cadet Squadron$7,500
KidSport Canada for KidSport Fort Frances$4,300
NWHU for Fort Frances Community Garden and Kids Garden Club$5,850
NWHU for 8th Street Trail$20,000
NWHU for Food Box Subsidy$3,600
NWHU for FASD Committee$3,300
NWHU for Nutrition on Weekends$10,956
Friends of the Fort Frances Public Library$10,400
Community Living Fort Frances and District$2,925

