Modern windows are a wise investment for your home and the planet

Windows are so much more than just a way to let light in. Modern windows are a key component in a home’s energy conservation systems. Installing new windows and doors not only enhances your home’s value and beauty, they’re pay for themselves over time with energy savings.

“Windows can be a major source of heat loss in your home,” said Kyle DeGagné of the Window and Door Store. “This is why homeowners have demanded higher performance windows that meet the energy star standards. With considerably lowering energy costs, energy star can represent substantial savings to your home.”

Even basic modern windows can offer savings. The Window and Door Store carries VWD windows, and each one bear the Energy Star symbol and are designed to withstand northern winter conditions.The Energy Star program ensures that energy performance is tested by a laboratory accredited by the Standards Council of Canada.

Depending on your home’s needs and budget, exciting new technology can boost a window’s energy efficiency even more. Low-E or low-emissivity glass was created to minimize the amount of infrared and ultraviolet light that comes through your glass, without minimizing the amount of light that enters your home. Low-E glass windows have a microscopically thin coating that is transparent enough to see through, but reflects heat.

“The Low-E coatings keep the temperature in your home consistent by reflecting the interior temperatures back inside,” said DeGagné.

The sealed space between panes can utilize different gasses to boost energy efficiancy. Argon and Krypton gas, or a blend of both gasses are now used to keep your internal temperature comfortable, no matter what the weather is doing outside.

Argon and krypton are inert gases that are denser than air. When these gases are sealed between multiple panes of glass in a window, they reduce heat transfer through the window. This is because the denser gas creates a barrier that slows down the movement of heat, keeping heat inside during winter, and outside during summer.

Another benefit of using argon or krypton gas in windows is reduced condensation. Condensation occurs when warm indoor air meets a cold surface, such as the glass of a window. By minimizing heat transfer through the window, these gases help keep the interior glass surface warmer, thereby reducing the likelihood of condensation forming on the windows.

Beyond the science, new windows add beauty and character to a home or cabin. Whether your style is contemporary or traditional, sleek or casual, there’s a style of window to match.

The Window & Door Store carries Vinyl windows, Fiberglass Windows, Aluminum Windows and Storm windows.

New for 2024, are vinyl windows with a low profile frame to maximize your viewing and a wide selection of modern casement hardware.

‘those are are just a few of the wide range of stylish designs and finishes to complement any architectural style,” said DeGagné.

With so many options, it can be hard to know which choice to make. A window professional can help you make the best choice for your unique project.

Investing in energy-efficient windows is a smart choice for homeowners looking to reduce energy costs, enhance comfort, and minimize their environmental impact. By selecting windows with the right features and ensuring professional installation, you can transform your home into a more energy-efficient and beautiful living space.