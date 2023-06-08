Mill employees celebrate 11th annual alumni dinner

Past employees of one of the largest industries in Fort Frances history came together last week for a good meal and plenty of company.

The Fort Frances Mill Alumni held their 11th annual alumni dinner at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 last Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023. The event was put on by alumni group, both to replace the former Quarter Century recognition dinner, and to provide mill employees a chance to meet up and reconnect with old friends and coworkers.

According to the alumni group’s Facebook page, this year’s event saw 114 members attend the dinner, and it was open to anyone who had worked at the mill or in forestry, as well as their caregivers.

The dinner for the alumni gathering was prepared by the Legion Ladies Auxiliary members.

While there was plenty of food to be had, attendees were also eligible for a number of draw prizes, including hats, gift baskets and a 50/50 cash prize.

As per annual tradition, the roll call for mill employees who have passed away since the last dinner was called, with Alumni committee president Bill Morrison reading off this year’s list of names.

Planning for next year’s 12th annual alumni dinner is already underway, for any of those members who did not get a ticket to this year’s dinner. Alumni committee member Sylvia Johnston shared it is being planned to take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, again at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29.



The Mill Alumni committee poses for a photo during the 11th annual mill alumni dinner on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The dinner was prepared and served by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29 Ladies’ Auxiliary, and included breaded cutlets, roast beef, mashed potatoes, veggies and more.

Karl Lipinski was one of the winners of a draw prize at the alumni dinner. – Ken Kellar photos