Message from the Fire Chief’s office

We Need Your Cooperation!

The Fort Frances Fire Rescue department works tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. When a fire occurs, it’s essential that we conduct thorough and accurate investigations to determine the cause. Accurate information is crucial; please report any relevant details, ask questions, and avoid spreading misinformation that can hinder our efforts.

How You Can Help:

Avoid Speculations – Trust our team for accurate findings

Report Information – Contact us with any insights

Stay Informed – Follow official channels for updates

Ask Questions – Reach out for answers

Questions or Comments?

Call the Fire Chief or Duty Officer at (807) 274-9841