 

Message from the Fire Chief’s office

1 August 2024
Fort Frances Fire and Rescue Services
Press release

We Need Your Cooperation!

The Fort Frances Fire Rescue department works tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. When a fire occurs, it’s essential that we conduct thorough and accurate investigations to determine the cause. Accurate information is crucial; please report any relevant details, ask questions, and avoid spreading misinformation that can hinder our efforts.

How You Can Help:

  • Avoid Speculations – Trust our team for accurate findings

  • Report Information – Contact us with any insights
  • Stay Informed – Follow official channels for updates
  • Ask Questions – Reach out for answers

Questions or Comments?

Call the Fire Chief or Duty Officer at (807) 274-9841

