Message from the Fire Chief’s office

We Need Your Cooperation!
The Fort Frances Fire Rescue department works tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. When a fire occurs, it’s essential that we conduct thorough and accurate investigations to determine the cause. Accurate information is crucial; please report any relevant details, ask questions, and avoid spreading misinformation that can hinder our efforts.
How You Can Help:
- Avoid Speculations – Trust our team for accurate findings
- Report Information – Contact us with any insights
- Stay Informed – Follow official channels for updates
- Ask Questions – Reach out for answers
Questions or Comments?
Call the Fire Chief or Duty Officer at (807) 274-9841