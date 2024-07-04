Memorial Pool reopening mid-July

Last Friday, June 28, the Memorial Sports Centre announced the first round of swimming lessons since the pool closed for renovations in November 2023.

The pool was closed when an engineering report revealed that the wooden columns holding up the roof had rotted. Initially the hope was to reopen in March however there have been significant delays in the work.

When it went to tender the work was comprised of the following:

Replacement of failed structural roof columns.

Injecting pool cracks with epoxy sealant

Replacement of the pool liner

Replacement of HVAC Ductwork

Replacement of pool deck and under deck piping.

Replacement of pool deck fixtures to meet code requirements.

The Times has not learned what has caused the delays

The pool will reopen on Sunday July 14 at 11 a.m. with a youfit/lane swim and then a toonie swim at 1 p.m. There is a full schedule of pool use on the Memorial Sports Centre’s Facebook page.

The first week of pool reopening is indeed full. Starting in the mornings with YOUFit/lane swims from 6-8:15 a.m.; going into Aqua Fit 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Family Swim/YouFit from 9:45-11:45; Lunch Lengths from noon-12:55 p.m.

Swimming lessons run from 4-7 p.m. with a variety of classes happening during that time. Registration is now open for lessons starting on July 15 with uptake going quickly. There are currently two sessions open for registration July 15-25 and another from August 7-28.

There are also evening lane swims following swimming lessons from 7:15-8:45 p.m.

The Sports Centre is also offering a Bronze Cross class from July 16-Aug 13 which is the next step to becoming a lifeguard after Bronze Medallion.

For more information about aquatic activities, contact the Memorial Sports Centre check out the Facebook page or call 807-274-4561.