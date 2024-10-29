Mayor Hallikas on temporary leave

Mayor Andrew Hallikas is stepping back from his role to focus on his health.

The Town of Fort Frances announced in a public statement on October 25 that Hallikas will be taking a temporary leave of absence to focus on his health.

“This decision was not made lightly, as Mayor Hallikas has been managing health challenges since late July,” said the statement. “He is currently receiving care in hospital and working toward recovery. Mayor Hallikas extends his heartfelt thanks to the community for their understanding and support during this time. He looks forward to resuming his duties once he is fully able.”

In his absence, Deputy Mayor Michael Behan will assume the mayoral duties effective immediately to ensure continuity of leadership and operations within the Town. The Clerk’s Office and municipal staff will fully support Deputy Mayor Behan in his expanded role.

Where possible, Mayor Hallikas plans to participate virtually in Council meetings, providing his vote on essential matters, while Deputy Mayor Behan will lead Council and address the day-to-day mayoral affairs of the Town.

The Town does not have an expected return date yet.

“The Town of Fort Frances Council and staff extend their best wishes to Mayor Hallikas and his family. We appreciate the community’s understanding during this transition and ask for their respect of the Mayor’s privacy at this time,” stated the Town.